Scotland’s gender recognition bill became a lightning rod for wider issues

When Scotland’s first minster Nicola Sturgeon pledged to reform gender recognition laws at a LGBTQ+ leaders’ hustings before the 2016 Holyrood elections, she could not have envisaged the escalating toxicity and political polarisation that would ultimately surround her plans, nor the personal toll it would exact.The proposals to bring in a system of self-declaration for individuals wishing to change their legal gender has led to multiple protests outside the Holyrood parliament, booing the avowedly feminist first minister as a “destroyer of women’s rights”. It has prompted the SNP’s biggest ever backbench rebellion and brought Sturgeon head to head with another of Scotland’s best-known women, the Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who on the eve of the final vote described the gender recognition reform bill as “the single biggest roll back of women’s rights in our lifetimes”.When Sturgeon spoke of removing the need for an intrusive medical diagnosis and streamlining the process for obtaining a gender recognition certificate (GRC), she was applauded by LGBTQ+ campaigners for recognising trans people as the experts on their own identities. Initial proposals were supported by the Scotland's key women's organisations including Rape Crisis and Women's Aid.Six years on, those organisations are denounced as co-opted and beholden to government by other women's groups like For Women Scotland, which has crowdfunded a succession of court cases challenging other Scottish government bills on their trans inclusive guidance and successfully galvanised concerns about what they characterise as threats to women's rights and spaces.The Scottish government and supporters argue that the legislation is a simple administrative change that does not extend transgender rights nor clashes with those of women – Sturgeon and Shona Robison, the minister pushing through the reforms, have repeatedly insisted that they do not change women's protections under the Equality Act.Certainly the numbers affected appear vanishingly small – about 30 gender recognition certificates are granted to people born or adopted in Scotland each year, and the Scottish government estimates that if the bill passes this could increase to 250-300 applicants a year.But the bill has become a lightning rod for far wider debates around the meaning of the word "woman", the nature of inclusion and the security of women's spaces, while opponents argue that the simple change significantly expands the size and nature of the cohort of applicants for a GRC, with the potential for predatory males to exploit this in order to access vulnerable women.During the last few weeks of the bill, the language used around this point became increasingly overheated, as the UK government briefed about the risks of "gender tourism", while former first minister Jack McConnell warned that the new law would prove an "incentive for predatory male sex offenders to come to Scotland".The progress of the bill showed Holyrood at its best and its worst – there were strategic failures on the part of the SNP, not least in the loose and sometimes muddled drafting of the bill, which could have headed off many criticisms.Some observers believe that the reduction in age from 18 to 16 – a red line for the Scottish Greens in their cooperation agreement with the SNP after last year's Holyrood election – opened up the reforms to further attack.The progress of the bill also exposed deficiencies in scrutiny of legislation, with serious complaints about the way witnesses to the equalities committee, which oversaw the process, were selected and the lack of time to discuss amendments at all stages.But there were also genuine efforts at cross-party working, with MSPs of different parties bringing amendments together in attempts to build last-minute consensus. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.In terms of longer-term political impact, transgender rights were certainly identified as a wedge issue at the last Holyrood election, yet they seem to have had little to no effect on the SNP’s continuing success.And it remains to be seen whether a deluge of applications follows the law coming into force – and what response comes from the UK government, which has already threatened not to recognise Scottish GRCs or even challenge them in court.In 2016, when the Guardian interviewed trans people about the proposals, many said that they were less concerned with what they saw as an onerous and fairly unnecessary bit of personal admin than with improving healthcare provision or better policing of hate crime.As the bill made its final progress through Holyrood over the past month, many in the trans community have felt sorely disappointed at the attitudes on display in Scotland, although ultimately the confirmation of state support for people to live their lives as they choose, as one observer put it, stands in firm contrast to the UK government, which caused consternation earlier this year when it moved to exclude trans people from a ban on conversion practices.