Scotland’s finance secretary unveils another £615m of spending cuts

New reductions announced by John Swinney will hit healthcare, education and justice

Scotland’s finance secretary has announced a further £615m of cuts to healthcare, education and the justice system, blaming the “calamity” of Liz Truss’s mini-budget.

John Swinney said he expected further deep spending cuts in the UK chancellor’s autumn statement, with a consequent reduction in Scottish funding.

£116m from Covid budgets, including vaccines, test and protect and PPE.

£21.2m from the justice and veterans budget.

£38m from the mental health budget – although Swinney said this referred to reducing budget growth, not a longer-term cut.

£2.9m from education, including reducing grants for international higher education and cuts to marketing expenditure.

£150m in capital infrastructure funding.

