Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights for April 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (STL.News) The Charles Schwab Corporation released its Monthly Activity Report today. Company highlights for the month of April 2020 include:

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $15.3 billion. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $14.4 billion. These flows reflect the extension of the federal income tax filing due date from April 15 to July 15. Total client assets were $3.78 trillion as of month-end April, up 3% from April 2019 and up 8% compared to March 2020. Average interest-earning assets on the company’s balance sheet were $353.0 billion in April, up 31% from April 2019 and up 11% compared to March 2020.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete report.

