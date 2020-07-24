Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (STL.News) The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend is payable August 28, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2020.

In addition, the Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $15.00 per share or $0.375 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable September 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of $14.88 per share or $0.372 per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable September 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular semi-annual dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, in the amount of $2,312.50 per share or $23.125 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable September 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, in the amount of $1,806.60 per share which covers the period from April 30, 2020 to August 31, 2020. The dividend equals $18.066 per depositary share, each representing 1/100th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable September 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.