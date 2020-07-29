Schuylkill County Man Carlos Correa Sentenced To 30 Months’ Imprisonment For Heroin Trafficking

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Carlos Correa, age 32, of Shenandoah, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on July 23, 2020, by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 30 months’ imprisonment for his participation in a heroin trafficking conspiracy in Schuylkill and Luzerne Counties.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Correa previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, which is equivalent to more than 4,000 retail bags of heroin. The drug conspiracy operated in the Shenandoah area of Schuylkill County and the Hazleton area of Luzerne County during 2012 through 2015.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Shenandoah Police. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Francis P. Sempa prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

This case was also brought as part of a district wide initiative to combat the nationwide epidemic regarding the use and distribution of heroin. Led by the United States Attorney’s Office, the Heroin Initiative targets heroin traffickers operating in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and is part of a coordinated effort among federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who commit heroin related offenses.

