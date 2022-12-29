Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Rises 77.49%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Thursday, the crypto has increased 77.49% to $0.0007098385955.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Scholarship Coin a high volatility rank of 98, placing it in the top 2% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

SCHO’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Scholarship Coin price is well positioned going forward. With support at $-0.00013329979040653 and resistance near $0.00146633369374096. This leaves Scholarship Coin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

