Schenectady: Nakia Barber Pleads Guilty to Heroin Charges

Schenectady Woman, Nakia Barber Pleads Guilty to Heroin Charges and Possession of a Defaced Firearm

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Nakia Barber, age 46, of Schenectady, New York, plead guilty to unlawfully possessing a defaced firearm, and to possessing with intent to distribute and distributing heroin. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

As part of her guilty plea, Barber admitted that she possessed a defaced Walther P22 .22 caliber pistol, and possessed and distributed heroin on October 30, 2018.

Barber faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 3 years and up to life when she is sentenced by United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino. on December 7, 2021. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case was investigated by the ATF and the Schenectady County Sherriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today