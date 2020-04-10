Schaller Sex Offender Daniel Lindgren Sentenced to Federal Prison for Violating Supervised Release

(STL.News) – A man on federal supervised release following his 2012 conviction for receipt of child pornography had his release revoked, and was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison.

Daniel Lindgren, age 33, from Schaller, Iowa, received the prison term after an April 9, 2020, revocation hearing.

At the revocation hearing, Lindgren admitted having conduct with a child under the age of 18, and failing to be truthful with his federal probation officer. At the hearing it was revealed that Lindgren, from September of 2019 through March of 2020, engaged in nearly daily text and voice communications with a minor. The minor was 15 years old when the communications began. Lindgren also met with the minor at a Denison restaurant during the same period.

Lindgren was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Lindgren was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 4-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

“This case shows how important it is for child pornography offenders to be closely watched when they get out of prison,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Deegan. “I commend the United States Probation Office for doing an excellent job tracking Lindgren’s communications, and holding him accountable for his actions.”

Lindgren is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE