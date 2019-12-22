SC Department of Corrections Released the Arrest Warrant of Inmate Samuel Simmons for Murder

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrant today for inmate Samuel Simmons, SCDC #302393, for murder.

Simmons, 46, is charged with assaulting and strangling inmate Allen Fulton, who was his cellmate at Ridgeland Correctional Institution on Nov. 14. Simmons is now housed at Perry Correctional Institution.

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.