The Reserve Bank of India said that , ICICI Bank and continue to be domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) which are ‘too big to fail’.
RBI said state-owned along with private sector lenders and HDFC Bank have been placed under the same bucketing structure as in the 2021 list of D-SIBs.
Based on the bucket in which a D-SIB is placed, an additional common equity requirement has to be applied to it.
Accordingly, the additional common equity tier 1 (CET1) requirement for SBI continues to be 0.6% of its risk weighted assets while that of ICICI and HDFC Bank continue to be 0.2%.
The additional CET1 requirement, which is in addition to the capital conservation buffer, was phased-in from April 1, 2016 and became fully effective from April 1, 2019.
The current update is based on data collected from banks as on March 31, 2022.
SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank continue to remain systemically important banks: RBI
