SBI Card shares up 0.1% as Nifty falls

Shares of Ltd. rose 0.1 per cent to Rs 779.9 in Thursday’s trade. It hit an intraday high of Rs 782.75 and low of Rs 777.25, respectively, during the day. The stock quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 1028.75 and low of Rs 656.1. As of 12:35PM (IST), the counter saw total traded volume of 12,480 shares with a traded value of Rs 0.97 crore, according to NSE. The stock had closed at Rs 779.15 in the previous session. The scrip has declined -2.99 per cent in the past one month till date, while the benchmark BSE Sensex has slipped -4.35 per cent during the same period. According to exchange data, the stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 34.72 while price-to-book ratio stood at 10.36. A higher P/E ratio shows that investors are willing to pay a higher price for per rupee earnings given by the stock because of better future growth expectations. The price-to-book value indicates the inherent value of a company and it reflects the price investors are ready to pay even for no growth in a business.

The stock belongs to the Credit Card & Allied Services industry. Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.23 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FII and MF ownership in the firm stood at 8.82 per cent and 11.7 per cent, respectively. Key Financials

The company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3453.32 crore for the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, up 5.84 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3262.85 crore and up 28.12 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 2695.46 crore. Its net profit for the latest quarter stood at Rs 525.64 crore, up 52.4 per cent from the same quarter a year ago.