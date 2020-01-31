SBA Communications Corporation Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

BOCA RATON, FL (STL.News) SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA” and “Company”) announced it will release its fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after market close.

SBA will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 to discuss these results.

The call may be accessed as follows:

When: Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 5:00 PM (EST)

Dial-in Number: (844) 291-6360

Access Code: 1730799

Conference Name: SBA Fourth Quarter Results

Replay Available: (866) 207-1041 – Access Code: 6891459

Scheduled to begin on 2/20/20 at 11:00 PM and end on 3/6/20 at 12:00 AM (TZ: Eastern)