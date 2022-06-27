Savannah Symone Sentenced For Passing Counterfeit

California Woman, Savannah Symone Duncan Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison For Passing Counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes

U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber today sentenced Savannah Symone Duncan (24, Los Angeles, CA) to two years in federal prison for passing or uttering counterfeit Federal Reserve notes. Duncan had pleaded guilty on November 23, 2021.

According to court documents, on April 28, 2021, Duncan passed counterfeit $20 bills to cashiers at multiple CVS stores and a Michaels store in Fort Myers. In total, Duncan passed approximately $2,640 in counterfeit currency for the purchase gift cards, which was captured on store surveillance.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Trent Reichling.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today