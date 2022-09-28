Saurabh Mukherjea picks new smallcap citing 2 reasons, dumps multibagger

Dalal Street’s top fund manager Saurabh Mukherjea recently made changes to his smallcap portfolio and picked and dumped .

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, listed on September 14, 2021, at Rs 542.30, have since then fallen around 30 per cent from their 52-week high of Rs 672.50.

Mukherjea’s team which runs Marcellus PMS fund said that there are two key competitive advantages of Vijaya:

1) Integrated business model of radiology and pathology offers one-stop convenient solutions for clients. Furthermore, the extensive network of hubs and spokes built by the company in and around Hyderabad gives Vijaya an upper hand in corporate tie-ups and wellness packages as well.

2) Vijaya’s quality edge over peers is attributable to its high-end equipment quality and the quality of the radiologists employed by it.

Based on the above two factors, Team Mukherjea said that Vijaya has been able to gain a market share of around 20 per cent in Hyderabad and foray into other cities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in recent years.



To make space for the diagnostic stock, the PMS sold multibagger Gujarat Ambuja Exports, which has jumped over 300 per cent in the last five years.

“Gujarat Ambuja Exports had the lowest score in our position sizing framework for the portfolio and also ranked lower compared to Vijaya Diagnostic Centre,” Marcellus said on the rejig in its Little Champs portfolio of smallcap stocks.

In the last one year, the fund has outperformed its benchmark BSE Smallcap by delivering a return of 8.8 per cent as against the index’s return of 7.3 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)

