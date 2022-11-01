Saudi Aramco reports $42bn quarterly profit

Saudi Aramco reported its second-highest quarterly profits since listing its shares in 2019, as the world’s biggest oil exporter reaps a windfall from high energy prices.

Net income at the state-controlled group was $42.4bn in the three months to September, up 39 per cent from the same quarter a year ago. Although the earnings were down from the record $48.4bn reported in the second quarter, Saudi Aramco has now reported profits of more than $130bn in the first nine months of the year.

As in previous quarters, $18.8bn in dividends, one of the biggest payouts in the world, will be returned to shareholders from the third-quarter profits.

The Saudi Arabian government directly owns 94 per cent of Saudi Aramco stock. It listed just under 2 per cent of the company’s shares in December 2019 and passed another 4 per cent to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund this year.

The dividend payment is a vital source of revenue for the Gulf kingdom, which has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of soaring oil and gas prices due to the disruption in energy markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia last month led a 2mn barrel per day production cut among members of Opec+ that set off a dispute with the US, which had lobbied the oil producers’ cartel to increase supply to help reduce fuel prices and inflation.

Oil prices have dropped from more than $120 a barrel in June to about $90 a barrel as recession fears in Europe hit economic activity, while gas prices have softened from record levels earlier in the year. However, prices for both commodities remain far above historical averages.

“While global crude oil prices during this period were affected by continued economic uncertainty, our long-term view is that oil demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade given the world’s need for more affordable and reliable energy,” Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said on Tuesday.

Unlike its international peers, many of which have pledged to gradually cut oil output to reduce emissions, Saudi Aramco is in the process of increasing its maximum crude oil production capacity from 12mn b/d to 13mn b/d.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of $1.1bn at its downstream division, compared with a roughly $4bn profit in the same period last year.

“This result was largely driven by inventory revaluation losses as refined product prices, while higher compared to the same period in 2021, experienced a significant decline in the third quarter of 2022,” it said.