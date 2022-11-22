Sasfin : Coinbase shares tumble as bitcoin slide continues – Marketscreener.com

MARKET COMMENTARY

SOUTH AFRICAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell yesterday, mirroring similar moves in global equities as fresh COVID curbs in China spooked markets. Overall, the Top-40 index closed 0.96% lower, while the broader All-Share ended down 0.88% to close at 71,938 points. This week, investor focus will be on an interest rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) on Thursday, a day after the release of October inflation figures. Looking at sectors, the Health Care Providers sector was the biggest winner, it gained 1.46% by the end of the session. In company news, Netcare was up 6.56% while Northam Platinum and KAP were the biggest losers, both down 4.87% and 4.61% respectively.

EUROPEAN MARKET COMMENTARY

European markets were muted yesterday as investors continued to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed flat on the previous session, with Oil and Gas stocks falling 2.6% to lead losses while Food and Beverage stocks gained 1.3%. Among individual stocks, the UK’s Virgin Money was the top performer, gaining 15% after reporting higher profits for 2022 and a £50 million ($59.4 million) share buyback program. At the other end of the scale, Scottish firm Harbour Energy dropped 8.5%.

US MARKET COMMENTARY

US stocks fell yesterday in a volatile session to start a short trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Fears that China may again ramp up Covid restrictions after reporting deaths from the virus weighed on markets, sending energy stocks and oil prices lower. Traders also looked for further signals from the Federal Reserve about future interest rate hikes. This week, traders will be digesting further speeches from Federal Reserve leaders as well as earnings reports from Best Buy, Nordstrom, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Dollar Tree. In company news, Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla slumped more than 6% Monday to its lowest level since July 2020 amid a broader selloff in technology shares.

ASIAN MARKET COMMENTARY

Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed today as investors weigh risks. Chinese banks were reportedly encouraged to increase credit to support the economy. In company news, Baidu is expected to see a 0.05% drop in revenue in the third quarter of 2022 to 31.904 billion yuan ($4.46 billion) for the July to September quarter, after it reported 31.92 billion yuan for the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, Tiktok rival Kuaishou is expected to see a 10.2% growth in revenue for the third quarter. Hong Kong-listed shares of Kuaishou fell 4.1% ahead of earnings, while Baidu shares were down 0.44% in the morning session.

CURRENCY MARKET COMMENTARY

The rand weakened yesterday, as market sentiment was dented by worries about a rise in COVID cases in China and tightening restrictions in some cities of the world’s second-biggest economy. The rand traded at R17.32 against the dollar, 0.17% softer than its previous close. The dollar pared some of its strong overnight gains this morning after investors flocked to the safe-haven currency on nerves over China’s COVID flare ups, though cautious risk sentiment kept the greenback in demand. This morning Japanese yen slumped while the euro and sterling were both up compared to the dollar.

COMMODITIES MARKET COMMENTARY

Gold prices edged up this morning, after retreating as much as 1% in the last session, as the dollar eased, with the focus turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on future rate hikes. Meanwhile oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade today, a day after Saudi Arabia denied a media report that it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) recently cut production targets and the energy minister of de facto leader Saudi Arabia was quoted this month as saying the group will remain cautious on oil production because of uncertainty about the global economy.

LOCAL COMPANIES

Brikor Limited (BIK) -10.5%

Earnings per share (“EPS”) of Brikor is expected to be between 0.09 cents and 0.11 cents compared to that of the previous corresponding period which reported EPS of 1.1 cents per share for the six months ended 31 August 2021. This equates to a decrease in EPS of more than 100% when compared to the previous reporting period while headline earnings per share (“HEPS”) is expected to be between a loss per share of 0.5 cents and a profit of 0.5 cents per share compared to the previous corresponding period which reported HEPS of 1.1 cents per share for the six months ended 31 August 2022. This equates to a decrease in HEPS of between 55% and 145% when compared to the previous reporting period.

Netcare Limited (NTC) +6.6%

Revenue is up by 2.1% to R21.6 billion, from R21.2 billion a year earlier while EBITDA went from R3.2 billion to about R3.5 billion a year earlier, an increase of 7.4%. Operating profit is at R2.2 billion, up 9.9% from R 2 billion a year earlier. Basic earnings per share is at 72.3 cents per share, from 54.6 cents per share a year ago, an increase of 32.4% while diluted earnings per share are up by 32% at 71.7 cents per share, a year ago they were at 54.3 cents per share. Headline earnings per share are at 74 cents per share, up 20.3% from 61.5 cents per share a year ago while adjusted headline earnings per share is up 23.4% at 83.2 cents per share from 67.4 cents per share in the previous comparable period. The board has made a declaration of a gross final dividend of 30.0 cents per ordinary share in respect of the year ended 30 September 2022. The dividend has been declared from income reserves. The last day to trade cum dividend is Tuesday, 24 January 2023 and the payment date is set for Monday, 30 January 2023.

Sirius Real Estate Limited (SRE) +1.8%

Total revenue increased by 47.7% to €130.6 million for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022 (“H1 2023”) (H1 2022: €88.4 million). Funds from Operations (“FFO”) grew by 47.0% to €48.5 million for H1 2023 (H1 2022: €33.0 million). H1 2023 dividend per share increased by 32.4% to 2.70 cents per share (H1 2022: 2.04 cents per share). Net asset value (“NAV”) per share increased by 1.8% to 103.90 cents per share (31 March 2022:102.04 cents per share) while adjusted NAV per share up 2.0% to 110.72 cents (31 March 2022:108.51 cents). European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) earnings per share increased by 14.2% to 3.53 cents per share, from 3.09 cents per share in the prior corresponding period. Headline earnings per share increased by 42.0% to 3.65 cents per share, from 2.57 cents per share in the prior corresponding period. Earnings per share decreased by 6.8% to 6.00 cents per share, from 6.44 cents per share in the prior corresponding period. The board of directors of Sirius has declared a dividend for the six-month period ended 30 September 2022 of 2.70 cents per share, representing a pay-out ratio of 65% of FFO, and an increase of 32.4% on the 2.04 cents per share dividend relating to the corresponding period last year that was based on 65% of FFO. The last day to trade cum dividend is Tuesday, 6 December 2022 and the dividend will be paid on Thursday, 19 January 2023.

INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES

Coinbase (COIN) -8.9%

Coinbase shares closed down more than 8% Monday, extending a slide that’s pushed the crypto exchange to its lowest point since its market debut in April 2021. The drop comes as bitcoin’s slump continues and investors worry about contagion from FTX’s spectacular collapse earlier this month. Nineteen months after going public with a market cap of over $85 billion, Coinbase has fallen below the $10 billion mark and has lost over a quarter of its value in the past four trading sessions. Questions have been swirling about the health of FTX’s rival exchanges, sparking industrywide sell-offs that have caused some companies to temporarily suspend trading, and others to prepare potential bankruptcy filings.

Zoom (ZM) -1.7%

Zoom shares slumped more than 7% in extended trading on Monday after the video-chat company issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for its full fiscal year. Earnings are at $1.07 per share, adjusted, against the 84 cents per share expected while revenue is at $1.10 billion, against the $1.10 billion expected. Two years ago, Zoom’s challenge was in keeping up with demand, as pandemic-driven usage drove revenue up more than 300% in 2020. Since then, though, Zoom’s has struggled to adapt to a non-pandemic reality. The stock has lost more than 85% of its value since peaking in October 2020, including a decline of over 50% year to date. Revenue in the latest quarter, which ended Oct. 31, increased by 5% from a year earlier, according to a statement. In the previous quarter revenue grew 8%. Net income plummeted to $48.4 million from $340.3 million in the year-earlier quarter. The company expects sales this fiscal year of $4.37 billion to $4.38 billion, a slight reduction from its forecast in August and below the $4.4 billion average analyst estimate. Adjusted earnings are forecast to be $3.91 a share to $3.94 a share, higher than estimates and above the company’s prior call. Zoom’s forecast implies 5% revenue growth in the fiscal fourth quarter.

