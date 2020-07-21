Sarasota County, Michael Hager wins Fastest Road To $1,000,000 Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Michael Hager, 28, of Venice, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.
Hager purchased his winning ticket from Walmart, located at 4150 Tamiami Trail South in Venice. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
Ames, IA (STL.News) On July 10, 2020, at 5:19 a.m., the Ames Police Department responded…
Sacramento, CA (STL.News) The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5300 block of 47th Avenue regarding…
South San Francisco, CA (STL.News) South San Francisco Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of…
Columbia, SC (STL.News) Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Gable…
Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 2:18 PM on Monday, July 20, 2020, officers assigned to…
New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of an…