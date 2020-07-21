Sarasota County, Michael Hager wins Fastest Road To $1,000,000 Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Michael Hager, 28, of Venice, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Hager purchased his winning ticket from Walmart, located at 4150 Tamiami Trail South in Venice. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

