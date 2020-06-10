Sanford and Waterville Awarded Funds to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced that the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) has awarded $56,996 to the City of Sanford and $41,186 to the City of Waterville to address the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

OJP awarded the grants as part of $850 million available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the stimulus legislation President Trump signed in March. Since the program’s launch in early April, OJP has awarded over $825 million to 1,739 state, local and tribal agencies and organizations. Seventeen Maine jurisdictions have received a total of $4.3 million.

“The coronavirus continues to affect the entire state of Maine,” said U.S. Attorney Frank. “The Department of Justice is committed to supporting our law enforcement partners as they keep us safe during this unprecedented time.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment and distributing resources to hard-hit areas. Grant recipients may also use funds to help correctional facilities cover costs related to COVID-19, including, but not limited to, sanitation, contagion prevention and measures designed to address the related medical needs of inmates, detainees and correctional personnel.

OJP, directed by Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan, provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems.

