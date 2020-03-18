Sanctions on Entities Trading in or Transporting Iranian Petrochemicals

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

On March 18, the U.S. Department of State imposed sanctions, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13846, on the following seven entities for knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petrochemical products from Iran.

South African company SPI International Proprietary Limited;

Hong Kong-based companies McFly Plastic HK Limited, Saturn Oasis Co., Limited, and Sea Charming Shipping Company Limited; and Chinese companies Dalian Golden Sun Import & Export Co., Ltd., Tianyi International (Dalian) Co., Ltd., and Aoxing Ship Management (Shanghai) Ltd.

The U.S. Department of State imposed sanctions, pursuant to E.O. 13846, on the following two entities, each of which owns or controls SPI International Proprietary Limited and had knowledge of its sanctionable activities.

South African company Main Street 1095; and Iranian entity Armed Forces Social Security Investment Company

The U.S. Department of State imposed sanctions, pursuant to E.O. 13846, on the following three individuals, each of which is an executive officer of one of the above entities.

Mohammad Hassan Toulai, Managing Director of Armed Forces Social Security Investment Company; Hossein Tavakkoli, Director of SPI International Proprietary Limited; and Reza Ebadzadeh Semnani, Director of Main Street 1095.

