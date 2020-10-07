San Juan, Puerto Rico: U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow Announces $900,000 To Support Offenders Returning To Communities In Puerto Rico

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow today announced $900,000 in Department of Justice grants to reduce recidivism among adults and juvenile offenders returning to their communities in Puerto Rico after confinement. The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of more than $92 million in funding to support reentry efforts throughout the United States.

These awards represent President Trump’s commitment to assisting people in America’s prisons and detention facilities who have earned the opportunity to take their places back in society.

“Former offenders are ultimately responsible for their own successes and failures, but our criminal and juvenile justice systems have an important role to play in preparing them for the obstacles that lie before them,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “I’m very pleased to make these resources available to help them get back on their feet and contribute to the prosperity of their communities and the betterment of our nation.”

The reentry and recidivism reduction grants awarded will help communities develop and implement comprehensive strategies to address the challenges posed by reentry and recidivism; support reentry services for detained juveniles and incarcerated parents with children under the age of 18; and support research and evaluation programs to advance understanding about reoffending.

“The Department of Justice is committed to giving justice-involved individuals the tools they need to become productive members of society,” said U.S. Attorney Muldrow. “Providing meaningful support through prevention programs and other critical services is vital to our ongoing efforts to reduce recidivism, promote public safety, and foster positive results in communities across the island.”

The Mental Health and Anti-Addiction Services Administration (ASSMCA, for its acronym in Spanish) received $900,000 in funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance for its Improving Reentry for Adults with Substance Use Disorders Program. The funding supports establishing, expanding, and improving treatment for people with substance use disorders during their incarceration and reentry into the community.

