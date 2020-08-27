San Francisco Police Officers Make Multiple Arrests Involving Illegal Firearms & Narcotics

San Francisco, CA (STL.News) On Friday, August 21, 2020, San Francisco Police officers from the Tactical Unit, Specialist Team, and Taraval Neighborhood Team (TNT) served a search warrant on the 1500 block of 48th Ave. as a result of an ongoing investigation into illegal possession and distribution of firearms. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Additionally, officers located and seized twenty-nine firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition of varying calibers, and various narcotics. All items seized from the search warrants are being processed by the SFPD Crime Scene Investigations Unit.

The suspects were identified as 60-year-old Bart Yoldi of San Francisco, 37-year-old Ahmad Aboudallah of San Francisco, 38-year-old Gina Costello of San Francisco, and 51-year-old Todd Brown of San Francisco. All suspects were transported to San Francisco County Jail for booking.

Yoldi was booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance while armed (11370.1(a) H&S), two counts of possession of an assault weapon (30605 PC), possession of methamphetamines (11377(a) H&S), criminal storage of a firearm (25100(b) PC), and three counts of manufacturing/assembling a firearm (29180 PC). Aboudallah was booked on charges possession of a controlled substance while armed (11370.1(a) H&S), possession of an assault weapon (30605 PC), possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (30305(a)(1) PC), manufacturing/assembling a firearm (29180 PC), possession of methamphetamines (11377(a) H&S), possession of a controlled substance (11350(c) H&S, and criminal storage of a firearm (25100(b) PC). Costello was booked on charges of possession of a silencer (33410 PC), possession of a controlled substance while armed (11370.1(a) H&S, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (30305(a)(1) PC), and possession of methamphetamines (11377(a) H&S). Brown was booked on charges of nine counts of possession of an assault weapon (30605(a) PC), possession of a controlled substance while armed (11370.1(a) H&S), four counts of possession of short-barreled rifles/sawed-off shotguns (33215 PC), manufacturing assault weapons (30600(a) PC), criminal storage of a firearm (25100(b) PC), possession of methamphetamines (11377(a) H&S), and six counts of manufacturing/assembling a firearm (29180 PC).

While arrests have been made these remain open investigations. Attached with a photo of the firearms seized. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

