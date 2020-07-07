San Francisco Police investigate homicide of 6-year-old Bayview Boy

San Francisco, CA (STL.News) On July 4, 2020, at approximately 10:44 p.m., San Francisco Police were dispatched regarding a call of a shooting on the 1200 block of Ingalls Street. Officers arrived on scene and found a 6-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was immediately transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, the victim succumbed to his injuries. Officers located another victim at the scene who was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Units secured the scene and processed the crime scene for evidence. No arrests have been made and no description of a suspect is available at this time.

“Senseless violence like this that could so tragically claim the life of a small child is unacceptable in our City, and the San Francisco Police Department stands with the Bayview Hunter’s Point community in its determination to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice,” said Chief of Police William Scott. “This is an active homicide investigation, and we ask anyone with information about this incident to contact SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444, or by texting tips to TIP411.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

