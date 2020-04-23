San Francisco Police Call of Man with a Knife Leads to Officer Involved Shooting

San Francisco, CA (STL.News) On April 21, 2020, at approximately 6:36 AM, officers responded to a call on the 500 block of Jones Street regarding a report of a person with a knife. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject who was armed with a weapon. During this contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred. A foot pursuit ensued and the subject ran into a building on the 300 block of Ellis Street and barricaded himself inside the building. The SFPD Tactical Unit and the Crisis/Hostage Negotiation Team arrived on the scene to assist with resolving the incident peacefully.

At approximately 9:24 PM, the barricaded suspect was taken into custody by members of the SFPD Tactical Unit. The subject was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and evaluation. After the medical evaluation, it was determined that the suspect was not struck by gunfire. The suspect is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Release of the suspect’s identity and charges are being withheld at this time pending further investigation.

This incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD), the SFPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD), and the Department of Police Accountability (DPA).