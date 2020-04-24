San Francisco CA Police Arrest Robbery Crew 20-044

Suspects are Jose Marroqin, Carlos Pavon, Fernando Aguiellra, and Mayra Rosaibarra

San Francisco, CA (STL.News) On Sunday, April 19, 2020, at approximately 12:10 PM, San Francisco Police officers from Tenderloin Station responded to the 800 block of O’Farrell Street for a report of a robbery. Officers met with a 55-year-old victim who said he was out walking his dog when a vehicle stopped near him. The victim said the occupants of the vehicle summoned him over but he turned around and tried to walk away. Two suspects exited the vehicle and began assaulting the victim. The suspect took several of the victim’s items, got back into the car, and fled the scene.

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, at approximately 12:48 PM, San Francisco Police officers from Richmond Station responded to the 1100 block of Lake Street for a report of a robbery. Officers met with a 14-year-old victim who said that he was walking on the street when he was approached by two male suspects. One of the suspects pointed a knife at the victim and demanded his property. Fearing for his safety the victim complied. The suspects ran to a waiting vehicle, got in, and fled the scene.

A description of the vehicle was broadcast to all police radios citywide. At approximately 12:59 PM, an SFPD officer was in the area of Fulton Avenue and Great Highway when he spotted a vehicle matching the description provided by dispatch. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle stopped without incident. With the assistance of additional SFPD officers, the four occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. While searching the vehicle officers located items of evidence linking them to the two incidents.

The suspects were identified as 24-year-old Jose Marroqin, 21-year-old Carlos Pavon, 32-year-old Fernando Aguiellra, and 28-year-old Mayra Rosaibarra, all of San Francisco. All suspects were booked at San Francisco County Jail. Marroqin was charged with robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, probation violation and driving without a license. Pavon was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy. Aguillera was charged with robbery, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy. Rosaibarra was charged with robbery receiving stolen property and conspiracy.