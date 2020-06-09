San Diego Man Sentenced to 85 Years in Prison for 10 Armed Robberies

(STL.News) – Juan Marquis Holiday of San Diego was sentenced in federal court today to 85 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of robbing and attempting to rob 10 local businesses by brandishing a firearm during the robberies and, on five occasions, discharging a firearm.

During the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia noted that Holiday’s crimes were “violent and aggressive” and “caused fear in the hearts of victims.” He added: “The community should not and will not tolerate this type of physical violence and misbehavior.”

During trial, more than 12 victims testified that they were threatened with a firearm during the robberies, which occurred in January and April of 2017. Some of those victims also described having shots fired past their heads, being pistol whipped, kicked and beaten.

“This defendant committed 10 armed robberies in less than five months,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “The many victims of these robberies will forever live with the emotional scars of being threatened with a firearm. We are gratified that today’s sentence recognizes the pain and suffering this defendant inflicted on our community.” Brewer thanked prosecutor Matt Brehm as well as our law enforcement partners for their hard work on this case.

“The violence, intimidation, and fear imposed by Mr. Holiday was stopped when he was arrested by our law enforcement team, but today the victims of this terrifying crime spree can begin to heal knowing that justice has been delivered,” said Omer Meisel, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of the San Diego Field Office. “The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure violent crime is stopped and follow through until justice is reached.”

Holiday’s co-defendant, Don Wayne Jones III, pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced to 30 years and one day in custody.

This case is the result of the ongoing efforts of the Violent Crime and Human Trafficking (VCHT) Section. Formed in 2019 by U.S. Attorney Brewer, the VCHT is tasked with leading collaborations between federal and local law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of cases involving violent crimes, firearms and gang cases; sex trafficking and child exploitation; civil rights, labor trafficking and alien smuggling. The VCHT Section oversees the Southern District of California Coordinators for Project Safe Neighborhoods, Human Trafficking, and Project Safe Childhood.

DEFENDANT Case Number 17cr1370-AJB

Juan Marquis Holiday Age: 27 San Diego, CA

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE