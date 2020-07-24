San Clemente, CA: Mother Smuggles Drugs with Child in Car

SAN CLEMENTE, CA (STL.News) U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a woman on Tuesday who was transporting 28 bundles of methamphetamine while traveling with her 6-year-old daughter.

On July 21, at approximately 5:15 p.m., an agent patrolling northbound Interstate 5 conducted a vehicle stop on a 2003 Honda Accord.

When requested, the 38-year-old female driver gave the agent permission to search her sedan, which resulted in an alert from his service K-9. Searching further, the agent discovered 28 bundles of meth inside the car’s gas tank. All 28 bundles tested positive for methamphetamine with a total weight of 28.88 pounds.

The woman, a U.S. citizen, was placed under arrest. She and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The minor child was placed with local child protective services. The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.