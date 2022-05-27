San Antonio: Ryan Taylor Faircloth Sentenced for Arson

San Antonio Man, Ryan Taylor Faircloth Sentenced for Arson of Travis County Political Party Office

(STL.News) A San Antonio man was sentenced today to 72 months in prison for arson.

According to court documents, on September 29, 2021, Ryan Taylor Faircloth, 31, threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of the Travis County Democratic Party office in downtown Austin, causing a fire. Faircloth admitted to targeting the political party office because he opposed positions he believed to be taken by the Democratic Party. A good Samaritan was able to extinguish the fire before 911 responders arrived.

On January 10, 2022, Faircloth pleaded guilty to one count of arson. In addition to the prison sentence, Faircloth was ordered to pay $12,472.84 in restitution and a $5,000 fine.

“Violence in the political process is unacceptable,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “We all must respect the rule of law. Those who commit acts of violence or destroy property for a political or ideological agenda will be held accountable for their crimes. My office will continue to investigate and bring to justice anyone who uses violent acts to harm, intimidate or coerce their fellow citizens participating in the political process.”

“Those who commit violence for any ideological agenda will be held accountable for their actions,” said FBI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr.

The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, with assistance from the Austin Police and Fire Departments, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys G. Karthik Srinivasan and Michael C. Galdo prosecuted the case.

