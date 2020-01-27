San Angelo, TX News: Police Investigate Fatal Stabbing of Rhyheme Talton at Stripes

San Angelo, TX (STL.News) Investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the murder of 26-year-old Rhyheme Talton, who was fatally stabbed during an altercation at the Stripes located at 1322 South Bryant Boulevard just before 1:00 a.m.

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

This is an active investigation and no further information is available for release at this time.