San Angelo Police Investigating Shooting in North San Angelo Neighborhood

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) August 26, 2020 — Just after 1:30 a.m., San Angelo Public Safety Communications received multiple calls concerning reports of “shots fired” near the 2400 block of North Lillie Street.

Shortly after, San Angelo Police were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center for the report of a 20-year-old male shooting victim.

Subsequent to the preliminary field investigation, detectives learned that the victim had been shot during an altercation between two unknown male suspects while in the parking lot of the Nueva Vista Apartments located at 2401 North Lillie Street and that the incident was not a random act of violence.

If anyone has information about the suspect(s) identity or whereabouts, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (325) 657-4264. To remain anonymous text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available for release at this time.

