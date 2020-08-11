San Angelo Police Investigate Report of Animal Cruelty

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) August 10, 2020 — Just before 1:00 a.m. this morning, San Angelo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 2200 block of Dartmouth Street for the report of animal cruelty.

During the preliminary field-investigation, police learned a dog was allegedly poisoned at a nearby residence. Police attempted to make contact with the resident(s) at the location of incident but no one responded.

Due to the nature of this allegation, this incident was immediately assigned to a detective for investigation.

Det. K. Lane has been tasked with investigating this incident and is actively working on the case. The San Angelo Police Department takes allegations of this type very seriously. We ask for your patience as we properly investigate this incident.

The Department is urging members of the public not to contact any parties involved in the ongoing investigation. Any threats made to the involved parties could result in an investigation and criminal charges may be pursued.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Det. Lane at 325-481-2789.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE