San Angelo Police Investigate Drowning of Transient Man Thomas Pike near Celebration Bridge

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) On Saturday, August 29, 2020, Detectives with the San Angelo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division were called to the 300 block of South Oakes Street to investigate a drowning incident involving a 40-year-old San Angelo transient man. The incident was reported around 2:30 p.m.

San Angelo Police and Fire Department personnel located the unresponsive man near Celebration Bridge. Justice of the Peace Susan Werner officially pronounced the man deceased.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, later identified as 40-year-old Thomas Pike, had been drinking with a group of transients on the north side of the river before he went swimming and reportedly drowned.

Foul play is not suspected. This is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

