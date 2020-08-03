San Angelo Police charged Nathan Gonzalez with Manslaughter of Carlos Galvan

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) Police and Fire were dispatched on 8/1/2020 at 1420 hours to 212 Koberlin St for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, the victim, identified as Carlos Galvan (11/17/2001), was found to have a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported by medics to Shannon Hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

The subject who called in the incident, identified as Nathan Gonzalez (03/28/2000), claimed witnessing a suspect fleeing the scene prior to Police arrival. SAPD Detectives responded and took over the investigation.

After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that Gonzalez had accidentally shot Galvan, hid the weapon, and lied about seeing a suspect flee. During interview, Gonzalez made statements to Detectives about the events that lead to the death of Galvan which resulted in Gonzalez being formally charged with Manslaughter. Gonzalez was arrested and booked in to Tom Green County Jail.

