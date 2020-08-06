San Angelo Police Charged Elizabeth & Cecilia for Burglary on East Harris Avenue

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) At approximately 11:50 p.m. on August 5, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of East Harris Avenue for the report of a prowler attempting to gain entry.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 26-year-old female victim had been assaulted by three suspects who had forced their way inside the residence. It was also learned that the victim knew the two female suspects and that she fought them off with a knife, possibly injuring one.

Through follow-up investigation, 38-year-old Elizabeth Guerrero and 17-year-old Cecilia Guerrero were developed as the two female suspects. The pair was eventually located inside a residence in the 400 block of East Harris Avenue. Investigators also discovered and seized a quantity of marijuana at the residence.

Subsequent to the field-investigation and suspect interviews with the Criminal Investigations Division, probable cause was obtained to charge the pair with Burglary of Habitation.

Elizabeth Guerrero was treated at Shannon Medical Center for minor injuries she sustained from the knife, and upon her release, transported to the Tom Green County Jail where she was charged with Burglary of Habitation. Cecilia Guerrero was charged with Burglary of Habitation and State Jail Felony Possession of Marijuana.

The third suspect, an unidentified male, has not been located.

