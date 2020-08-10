San Angelo Police Arrested Seth Allbright for Robbery

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) One of the suspects involved in the August 4, 2020, Aggravated Robbery of a San Angelo couple inside a residence on East 19th Street, 32-year-old Seth Allbright, was arrested earlier today following a vehicle and foot pursuit in northeast San Angelo.

A San Angelo Police Department Patrol Officer observed Allbright operating a blue-colored SUV and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the Stripes at La Follette and Bell; however, Allbright bailed from the vehicle and fled the area.

During a search of the vehicle, Officers located Allbright’s wallet, a double-barrel shotgun, and debit and credit cards belonging to various persons.

A short time later, two off-duty San Angelo Police Officers who were working security at a nearby church observed Allbright near the Houston Harte frontage road and North Marie Street. During their coordinated apprehension, Allbright ran and a foot pursuit ensued westbound onto the Houston Harte Expressway where Allbright was met by additionally responding units. Allbright was taken into custody without further incident and treated for heat-related issues at a nearby hospital before he was transported to the Tom Green County Jail.

Another suspect, 59-year-old John Delarosa, was apprehended on August 6th. The third suspect sought in this case, 45-year-old Matthew Clark, is still at large.

