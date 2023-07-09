Samuel Lozado Autopsy Results – New Hampshire

The New Hampshire Attorney General announced autopsy results of the body of Samuel Lozado, stating the manner of death was a homicide.

Concord, NH (STL.News) Autopsy Results – New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Executive Major Matthew S. Shapiro, and Bartlett Police Chief Christopher Keaton announce that an autopsy has been completed on the body of Samuel Lozado (age 23).

The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg. Dr. Weinberg concluded that the cause of Mr. Lozado’s death was a gunshot wound to the neck, and the manner of his death was a homicide.

Mr. Lozado’s body was discovered in the parking lot of 25 Nordic Wilderness Road on the morning of July 5, 2023, in Bartlett, New Hampshire. In addition, a second adult male also suffered a gunshot wound and called for medical assistance approximately a mile and a half away from the same location. Upon arrival, officers encountered Jason Sanchez, age 24, who is recovering from a nonfatal gunshot wound.

Investigators continue to believe that both men knew each other, that these shootings are related to one another, and that there is no known threat to the public.

Investigators are also continuing to ask for the public’s assistance. Residents or visitors present at the Nordic Wilderness area of the Nordic Village Resort the night of July 4-5th, 2023, or anyone else with information about this event, are asked to please contact the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit at 603-223-3856 or via email at MCU@dos.nh.gov. People may also call the New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications office at 603-223-4381.

SOURCE: New Hampshire Attorney General