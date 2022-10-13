Samsung to Debut Knox Matrix Blockchain-Based Security System for Smart Devices

Samsung, the consumer electronics giant, has announced the introduction of a blockchain-like security system for its smart devices. Named Knox Matrix, the objective of the system is to increase the security of a multi-device environment, with each smart device monitoring others and sharing access data to simplify login tasks.

Samsung Blockchain-Powered Security System

Blockchain technology is being harnessed for more and more uses each passing day, including security and trust-based applications. This time Samsung, the Korean consumer electronics and software company, has announced the implementation of a “private blockchain” system as a way of increasing the security of its smart devices.

At the recent Samsung Developer Conference, the system, named Knox Matrix, was presented as a revamp of Samsung’s current security approach. While the company was thin on details and did not specify about the inner workings of the system, it did explain that it will interconnect the different smart devices available on a network, to enhance security through “multi-layered mutual monitoring.”

For example, Samsung claims that using a phone connected to another smart device like a TV or a smart AC will make these devices safer from being compromised by any threat.

Connectivity and Hardware

According to Samsung, its Knox Matrix solution will also streamline login tasks all around the home, because the login state is distributed automatically to devices that need it to join the network. However, at the same time, it will ostensibly protect sensitive information from other devices in the network.

The announcement also notes that “Whether your Samsung devices are based on Android, Tizen, or other OS, Samsung Knox Matrix will be able to provide a unified security SDK [software development kit].” The launch date and the specifications of this system were not provided by Samsung.

Samsung has been active when it comes to including hardware security specially created for blockchain and cryptocurrency-based environments. As early as 2019, the company included a wallet in its flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10, that featured hardware-based protection of private keys.

The security system included at that time, called Knox, is the precursor to the system Samsung recently presented. The company has also been very present in the non-fungible token (NFT) area, collaborating with six different companies in August to establish its own Galaxy-branded NFT ecosystem.

What do you think about the announcement of Knox Matrix, Samsung’s blockchain-based security system? Tell us in the comments section below.

Sergio Goschenko Sergio is a cryptocurrency journalist based in Venezuela. He describes himself as late to the game, entering the cryptosphere when the price rise happened during December 2017. Having a computer engineering background, living in Venezuela, and being impacted by the cryptocurrency boom at a social level, he offers a different point of view about crypto success and how it helps the unbanked and underserved.

