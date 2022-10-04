Samsung Latam Launches ‘House of Sam’ Metaverse Experience in Decentraland

Samsung Latam, the regional division of the electronics giant, has decided to present its own space in Decentraland, an Ethereum-based metaverse platform. The space, which will be named “House of Sam,” will allow users to have virtual contact with different products of the brand, and play mini-games to win Samsung-branded rewards for their avatars.

Samsung Latam Dives Into the Metaverse

Samsung Latam, the Latin American regional division of the electronics company, has decided to dedicate an online space to increasing the visibility of its brand in the digital world. The company will maintain a space called “House of Sam” in Decentraland, one of the biggest Ethereum-based metaverse platforms.

According to reports, the goal of this move is to bring the brand closer to a new generation of consumers using the metaverse as a tool. The space is already open for users, being launched on September 1 with a virtual show from the Brazilian trio, Melim.

About the launch of this new digital space and its objectives, Arthur Wong, marketing director for Samsung Latam, stated:

Our customers will be able to interact with each other and participate in exclusive shows, courses, and events that we will offer for free at Decentraland, one of the most democratic and open spaces in the metaverse. Our goal is to be ever closer to Gen Z, our younger consumers who no longer draw boundaries between what is physical and what is virtual.

Activities and Prizes

The House of Sam will offer a series of mini-games related to the brand, that will also present prizes to users in the form of exclusive wearables for its avatars in Decentraland. Some of the most iconic products of the Samsung brand are also present in the virtual space, including the Freestyle portable projector.

This is one of many moves Samsung has already made directly into the metaverse, though the company has also been active in the NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and the bitcoin mining chip business. In July, the company launched another metaverse experience named Space Tycoon as part of the Roblox platform. In January, the company opened its own store in Decentraland.

Sergio Goschenko Sergio is a cryptocurrency journalist based in Venezuela. He describes himself as late to the game, entering the cryptosphere when the price rise happened during December 2017. Having a computer engineering background, living in Venezuela, and being impacted by the cryptocurrency boom at a social level, he offers a different point of view about crypto success and how it helps the unbanked and underserved.

