SAMIL continues to be cautious about Q3 & Q4: Vivek Chaand Sehgal

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, and Kunal Malani, CFO, Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) in conversation with ET Now. “Emerging businesses are work in progress but we still have two and a half years to meet our targets and they are auguring well. Almost all the businesses are doing phenomenally well, says Sehgal.”

With the demand holding strong and numbers improving, can we say that industry is now out of the woods and growth is likely to come in?

Vivek Chaand Sehgal: No, I do not think we are out of the woods. There are many challenges as well as opportunities in the current circumstances. Last quarter, we had said that we are going to get compensated by the customers and that has already happened. There is certain stabilisation in some raw materials and all that, but by and large we are still cautious about the third and the fourth quarter.

How much relief in margins did you see coming due to the cost pass through in Q1? Also what is the growth expectation when it comes to margin in the second half of the year?

Kunal Malani: Our margins grew at the EBITDA level 30% quarter-on-quarter. This was driven by three things; one, we delivered the highest ever quarterly revenues and accordingly the operating leverage helps us deliver the margins.

Having learnt from some of the issues that we had faced in the past, which are continuing now, we have taken rectification measures and efficiency programmes across our different business divisions which have also helped.

Finally, as Mr Sehgal was mentioning, there were inflation aspects which we have been able to at least partly pass through to our customers. It remains a work in progress but at least part of it seems to have happened. Going forward with at least the industry looking reasonably better than where it was, largely driven by how the supply chain has played out, the situation remains volatile but hopefully better. We expect the improvement to continue going forward as well.

How do you see growth in emerging businesses? Revenues in Q2 were Rs 17,053 core with a jump on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Do you expect growth to continue?

Vivek Chaand Sehgal: Definitely. These are work in progress but we still have two and a half years to go to meet our targets and they are auguring well. Almost all the businesses are doing phenomenally well.

Let us talk about the rest of the three segments – wiring harness, modules as well as polymer prices and vision system. How have these segments performed?

Vivek Chaand Sehgal: All three of them will do very well because of the simple reason that they go on to the same car by and large. I think they will do very well. The order wins are a great indication. Kunal can explain the new thing that we are doing with the orders in hand and the order book which is not completed yet also are being projected to be very strong.

Kunal Malani: This time around, you would have noticed that our order book has grown from 16.1 to 18.2 billion which are the new orders which are not yet in production at SMRPBV level. Along with this data, for the first time we have released our booked business as well as items which are already in production and together with this, our order book is 33.9 billion Euros. That provides a lot of clarity on how we see the growth trajectory play out on the SMRPBV organic side.

That will get reflected on all the three divisions and the same reflection will come on all the divisions going forward as well.

