Samantha J. Cherry Sentenced to 27 Months – Federal Prison

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White, on Tuesday, June 6th, sentenced a former bank branch manager, Samantha J. Cherry, who embezzled about $439,000 from her employer to a term of imprisonment of 27 months.

Samantha J. Cherry, 35, from Morrisonville, Illinois, was a manager at a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis at the time. Between January 2021 and March 2022, Cherry took cash directly from the vault and moved currency from other cash supplies into her cash drawer totals. Cherry admitted to the theft after being questioned by bank personnel.

Cherry pleaded guilty in March 2023 to one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer.

The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Roy is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice