Sam Bankman-Fried’s desperate dash for cash

One thing to start: Sam Bankman-Fried invested hundreds of millions of dollars into venture capital funds run by firms such as Sequoia Capital which also backed his struggling FTX crypto exchange, according to documents seen by the Financial Times. Read more here. Welcome to Due Diligence, your briefing on dealmaking, private equity and corporate finance. In today's newsletter:Sam Bankman-Fried admits he 'fucked up'At some point on Wednesday, the FTX website was so overwhelmed with traffic that an error message appeared saying: "something went wrong".That's a bit of an understatement to say the least. We're more inclined to go with founder Sam Bankman-Fried's mea culpa on Twitter: "I fucked up."

That’s the same thing SBF told investors repeatedly on a call as he tried to scramble together at least $8bn in cash to save his crypto empire, according to reporting from team FT and DD. But “I have this massive liquidity crunch at the company I have been trying to basically sell for nothing to my biggest rival” does not exactly scream show me the money.Much has happened since we told you earlier this week about Binance swooping in with an offer to buy FTX and prevent a crisis in the crypto market. More notable is what didn’t happen: the transaction itself. As most people predicted, Binance walked away from the deal after citing concerns about FTX’s business practices — and news of regulators looking into the company didn’t exactly bolster its confidence. (Unlike a billionaire we all know, Binance could walk away because it signed what is called a non-binding letter of intent.) The fate of FTX, once the paragon of the crypto community, now hangs in the balance. One investor told the FT, that SBF was looking to tap crypto exchange OKX, stablecoin operator Tether and Tron founder Justin Sun for the fresh fundraising.Some investors and customers have approached the prominent American litigator David Boies about launching a suit, people familiar with the matter said. SBF has hired Paul Weiss partner Martin Flumenbaum, a veteran litigation and white-collar lawyer.FTX’s ability to survive depends on whether SBF can raise enough cash to stave off bankruptcy. The numbers obviously don’t look good; investors such as venture capital firm Sequoia have had to write their investments down to zero.If SBF can’t raise the cash, we’ve got to pour one out for the bankruptcy lawyers and liquidators who will be in charge of untangling FTX’s corporate structure. You can see why Binance perhaps gave up after less than 48 hours — as Alphaville has pointed out, it makes Lehman Brothers look like a walk in the park. Here’s what we at DD (and a lot of other people) are thinking about. FTX did not grow into a $32bn company by magic. Its investor base includes the who’s who of big finance, from private equity titans to venture capital chiefs. What did they think when they took one look at that corporate structure? How entangled was SBF’s business with that of his investors? And, what exactly went wrong? (Below we reproduce two slightly different attempts to map FTX’s corporate structure as of March 2022. H/T Dan McCrum.)

The only explanation we've really had so far is the long thread from SBF on Twitter saying "a poor internal labelling of bank-related accounts meant that I was substantially off on my sense of users' margin". If anyone can decode that, send us a message. At least he got plaudits from Bill Ackman for owning up to his mistakes and taking responsibility — shame it was quickly deleted, but DD has the receipt.Twitter thread or not, nothing quite says "I fucked up" like hiring Michael Milken's lawyer. Carney's $12bn bet to turn coal into renewable goldFormer Bank of England governor Mark Carney made a splash in February when Brookfield's Global Transition Fund, which he co-leads, teamed up with Atlassian co-founder and billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes to launch a shock bid for Australian coal company AGL. The bid to take out Australia's biggest polluter by a fund designed for ESG investors was justified as being a play on the energy transition — seeking to wean one of Australia's oldest companies off coal-fired power stations. It missed out on AGL, but Carney and Brookfield remain convinced that a "once in a generation opportunity" is still on. As COP27 kicked off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt with coal financing hot on the agenda, Carney's Brookfield unit revealed it had teamed up with EIG Global Partners for a $12bn break-up bid for Origin Energy, another Australian energy company. Acquisitive EIG will take Origin's gas assets while Brookfield will swallow the energy business that competes with AGL. Three bids and a 55 per cent premium was enough to win the backing of the Origin board once a formal bid is lodged. But Brookfield, with a A$20bn commitment to invest in its asset once the deal is done, says it has no regrets over AGL as Origin is a safer bet to lead the renewables revolution.Businesses such as Origin that can be placed inside large infrastructure funds continue to be a bright spot for overall M&A volumes.Origin is the second large such deal this week after KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners bought an up to 50 per cent stake in Vodafone's wireless tower unit.Last month, at the FT's Moral Money Summit, EQT chief executive Christian Sinding told DD's Antoine Gara that infrastructure remains the rare sector in private capital where deals of $10bn and above can be pulled off because of ample debt and equity financing.Job movesKeurig Dr Pepper's chief executive Ozan Dokmecioglu was forced to resign after having violated the company's code of conduct. He will be replaced by former CEO and current chair Bob Gamgort.Hasbro's veteran chief financial officer Deborah Thomas is stepping down as soon as the toy and entertainment company finds a replacement.Biogen, the biotech group, appointed Christopher Viehbacher as its new chief executive. He used to be the chief of French pharma giant Sanofi.Millennium Management, the multi-strategy hedge fund, has hired Justin Gmelich from King Street as its new co-chief investment officer. He will hold that position together with Paul Russo, the firm's current global head of equities risk.Jefferies has poached two senior bankers to co-head its restructuring practice in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a person briefed on the matter. Glen Cronin has been recruited from Rothschild while David Burlison has been hired from Lazard.Jones Day has hired W. Anders Folk and Kristin Berger Parker as partners in its Minneapolis office. Folk joins from the Department of Justice. Parker was hired from the law firm Stinson.Smart readsAddicts enrolled at a telehealth giant. Deaths followed Employees of Cerebral, the once fast-growing online mental healthcare provider, tell Bloomberg that the company was ill-equipped to treat patients who did not disclose past substance abuse issues.The other shoe drops Sneaker giants Nike and Adidas were hit with crises just days apart. Their responses were worlds apart. It helped that Nike, which suspended its deal with Kyrie Irving after he refused to disavow anti-Semitism, never let his brand usurp its own. The same wasn't true for Kanye West and Adidas, reports the Wall Street Journal. How the unlikeliest World Cup ever came to be Qatar is about to find out if realising the dream of the Middle East's first World Cup was worth it. News round-upTwitter's buyout loans get bid at distressed prices (BBG)Elon Musk bans remote work at Twitter (FT)WeWork to close offices in cost-cutting drive (FT)Foxconn to keep expanding in China despite Covid disruption (FT)Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review (WSJ)Paul Allen's art collection fetches record $1.5bn at auction (FT + FT Art Market)United Internet picks banks for IPO of web-hosting business (BBG)