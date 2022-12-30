Sam Bankman-Fried Transferred $684,000 to New Crypto Exchange … – U.Today



Arman Shirinyan

SBF is actively moving his holdings despite being under arrest

The CEO of the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange is moving funds from his personal wallets to various cryptocurrency exchange platforms, and his previous post was confirmation of wallet ownership, which leads us to an unpleasant conclusion: SBF might be getting ready for a run.

In August 2020, SBF agreed to take over control of the Sushiswap exchange from Chef Nomi. Some conspiracy theorists assumed that SBF himself was the co-founder of Sushiswap. The same wallet used for receiving ownership has been used recently to transfer funds.

ok uh 0xD57581D9e42E9032e6f60422fA619b4A4574Ba79 https://t.co/rsoBkYPHGo

— SBF (@SBF_FTX) September 6, 2020

After being released, SBF sent all of its remaining crypto tokens to a new Ethereum address he created hours earlier. In less than three hours, more than 100 deposits were made to numerous addresses that have certain links to SBF’s Alameda Research.

Recently, 570 Ethereum worth around $700,000 has been transferred to various destinations, including a no-KYC exchange based in the Seychelles and to the Bitcoin network via the bridge. Such operations have been considered suspicious before as they might hint at an unpleasant fact: SBF is getting ready to run.

Anonymous on-chain sleuths even decided to share the data with prosecutors’ lawyers, as SBF’s actions right now show that his intentions to work with the prosecution and in the interest of FTX clients might be misleading.

There is a possibility that SBF and his counterparts are going through the process of liquidation even though actions on the chain do not look like that. It is not yet clear whether his accounts are being controlled by SBF himself or third parties, which would explain the current behavior of the entrepreneur.

