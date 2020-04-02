Salvadoran National Oscar Mejia Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Illegal Reentry after Deportation

(STL.News) – A Salvadoran national pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after being deported.

Following the acceptance of his plea, U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani sentenced Oscar Armand Mejia, 42, of Lynn, to a sentence of “time-served,” approximately 6 weeks’ imprisonment. Following the sentencing hearing, Mejia will be transferred to ICE custody and be placed into removal proceedings.

According to court records, Mejia was arrested in 2008 by the Brockton Police and charged with assault and battery and drunk driving. Mejia was later convicted and ordered to serve a sentence of 90 days. After completing his sentence in Nov. 4, 2008, he was placed into removal proceedings and deported to El Salvador. Sometime after his removal, Mejia illegally reentered the United States, was subsequently arrested by the Stoughton Police, and charged with drunk driving. Mejia appeared in state court, posted bail and was released. ICE was not contacted at that time. Mejia later defaulted in state court by failing to appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 24, 2020, ICE located and arrested Mejia.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Marcos D. Charles, Acting Field Office Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Boston, made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth G. Shine of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.

