Salvadoran: Alonso Bonilla Pleads Guilty to Illegal Re-Entry

Salvadoran National, Alonso Bonilla Pleads Guilty to Illegal Re-Entry

(STL.News) ALONSO BONILLA, age 45, a citizen of El Salvador, pleaded guilty on May 3, 2022 to a one-count indictment for illegal reentry of a removed alien, in violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1326(a).

BONILLA faces a maximum term of imprisonment of two years, a maximum fine of up to $250,000, a maximum term of supervised release of one year, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Department of Homeland Security in investigating this matter. Assistant U. S. Attorneys Rachal Cassagne and Spiro Latsis are in charge of the prosecution.

