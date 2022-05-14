Saipan Residents Sentenced for Possessing Meth

Saipan Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison for 57 months for Possessing Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

(STL.News) SHAWN N. ANDERSON, United States Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced that defendants Eugene Ka Lok Wong, age 31, a U.S. Citizen and resident of Saipan, and Dwight Lee Deleon Guerrero Aldan, age 47, also a U.S. Citizen and resident of Saipan, were each sentenced in the United States District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands to 57 months imprisonment for Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 50 grams of Methamphetamine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 841(a)(1).

The Court also ordered 5 years of supervised release following imprisonment, 100 hours of community service and a mandatory $100.00 special assessment fee for both defendants. In addition, defendants convicted of a federal drug offense may no longer qualify for certain federal benefits.

On December 18, 2020, CNMI Customs officers arrested Wong at a United States Post Office in Saipan after he retrieved a mail parcel containing methamphetamine. Lab analysis determined that the package contained 111 grams of methamphetamine with a purity of 92%. Customs officers discovered the package during joint surveillance with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and investigation by the United States Postal Inspection Service. The investigation revealed that Wong intended to distribute the methamphetamine to various persons in Saipan.

On December 22, 2020, again in cooperation with the DEA and United States Postal Inspection Service, CNMI Customs interdicted another parcel containing 56 grams of methamphetamine with a purity of 85%. Aldan retrieved the parcel from the post office and intended to distribute the drugs in Saipan with Wong. In total, the packages contained approximately 1,670 individual doses of methamphetamine, with a street-value of more than $83,500.

“We continue to partner with federal and CNMI law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking in our islands,” stated United States Attorney Anderson. “Together, we will hold those who poison our communities accountable for their conduct.”

“Methamphetamine and other highly addictive synthetic drugs pose a significant threat to the island community,” said DEA Los Angeles Division Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner. “Through the collaboration with our law enforcement partners we continue to disrupt the distribution of dangerous drugs and hold those responsible.”

Inspector in Charge Rafael Nuñez of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, San Francisco Division said: “Postal Inspectors are dedicated to protecting postal customers and employees from all kinds of harmful material in the mail. We hope this sentence sends a message to drug traffickers not to use the mail to transport controlled substances to Saipan or anywhere else.”

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, United States Postal Inspection Service and Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Customs. The case was prosecuted by Albert S. Flores, Jr., Assistant United States Attorney for the District of the Northern Mariana Islands.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today