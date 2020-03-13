Saint Paul Felon Phelixis Robinson Sentenced To 139 Months In Prison For Heroin Distribution

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced the sentencing of Phelixis Fitzgerald Mar Robinson, a/k/a “Storm,” 45, to 139 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin. ROBINSON, who pleaded guilty on October 15, 2019, was sentenced yesterday before Judge Patrick J. Schiltz in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed in court, on March 27, 2019, following the execution of multiple search warrants, law enforcement seized from Robinson ’s possession more than four kilograms of heroin and more than $545,000 in cash. Robinson was also found to be in possession of six loaded firearms, including a Glock model 22 .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Taurus model Protector .38 caliber revolver, a Beretta model 96 .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Glock model 30 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Bersa model Thunder .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, and a SCCY model CPX-2 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration. This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an initiative that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE