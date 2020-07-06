Saint Johns County Woman Debra Tice Claims $2 Million Top Prize

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Debra Tice, 56, of Hastings, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.00.

Tice purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 4205 U.S. 1 South in Saint Augustine. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game launched in January 2020 and gives players the opportunity to multiply the prize shown by up to 100 times! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.46.

