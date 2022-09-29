SAI Tech Reveals 2 New Liquid Cooling Bitcoin Mining Containers Built for Overclocking Flexibility

On September 28, the bitcoin mining operator and clean-technology company, SAI Tech, announced the launch of two liquid cooling bitcoin mining infrastructure products called the Tankbox and Rackbox. The two new models join the firm’s SAIHUB Box and feature plate cooling and immersion cooling technologies.

SAI Tech Unveils Tankbox and Rackbox Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure Products

As cryptocurrency mining continues to improve application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) efficiency and mining infrastructure technologies, SAI Tech (Nasdaq: SAI) has announced the launch of two mining infrastructure modules that leverage liquid cooling schemes.

The first is the Tankbox, which can accommodate roughly 72-144 ASIC mining rigs and produce anywhere between 12 to 20 petahash per second (PH/s) of hashrate. Tankbox will be available to the public by the end of 2022 and the module is “equipped with heat recovery system and can provide ~50°C hot water outflow.”

SAI Tech has also introduced the Rackbox, a module that can accommodate 90 Microbt Whatsminer ASIC mining rigs that feature liquid-cooling technology. According to SAI Tech’s announcement, the Rackbox can house the Microbt Whatsminer series M33S+, M33S++, and M53 models.

The Rackbox allows miners to overclock and underclock ASIC mining machines and can achieve an estimated 24-26 PH/s per container. Without overclocking, the Rackbox can provide roughly 18-20 PH/s, SAI Tech’s summary of the two products notes.

“Rackbox helps mining operators achieve increased profit during the entire bitcoin cycle by reducing the power-off risk in the bear market and gaining excess return in the bull market,” SAI Tech’s announcement details on Wednesday. “Also, Rackbox is capable of recovering waste heat and can provide ~60°C hot water. Rackbox is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2023.”

SAI Tech’s founder and CEO Arthur Lee explained that the containers further provide a waste heat recovery system. “Tankbox and Rackbox are compatible with all air-cooling and liquid-cooling miners on the market with our unique waste heat recovery capability,” Lee said in a statement during the announcement.

Lee added:

[Launching] these two new products further demonstrates our deep and industry-leading know-how in liquid cooling and waste heat recovery, brings exciting news to the bitcoin mining industry and effectively enables the sustainable future of bitcoin mining infrastructure.

SAI Tech’s new products are prefabricated and resemble a 20ft storage container with integrated components. Items featured include mining rig cabinets, a power control, and a water circulation system. The company notes that the Tankbox and Rackbox modules are ideal for “utilizing idle energy such as flared gas.” Following the announcement on Wednesday, SAI Tech shares jumped 1.14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the last 24 hours.

SAI Tech is not the only mining operation that offers mining container devices. At the end of June, Bitdeer announced the launch of the company’s Antbox or Deerbox plug-and-play mobile mining farm modules. Bitdeer’s product was originally a Bitmain product but the design was allocated to Bitdeer following Bitmain’s restructuring. A single Bitdeer Deerbox module is able to host up to 180 Bitmain Antminer S19 mining rig units.

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.











