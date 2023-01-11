Sah Polymers listing tomorrow: Check signals from grey market premium

The Rs 66.3-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers will list on the exchanges on Thursday. With the grey market premium (GMP) of the IPO being around Rs 10, the stock may see a positive debut.The company sold its shares in the range of Rs 61-65 apiece between December 30 and January 4, with a lot size of 230 equity shares. An entirely fresh issue of 56,10,000 shares by the polymer products player, it was subscribed 17.46 times during the four-day bidding process..The quota for retailers was subscribed 39.78 times in the four days. Whereas, that for non-institutional investors fetched 32.69 times bids, and the allocation for qualified institutional bidders was booked 2.4 times.”According to market sources, Sah Polymers IPO grey market premium (GMP) is around Rs 10 as on January 11, 2022. So, the expected listing price for Sah Polymers, given at the uppermost price range of Rs 65, is Rs 75 (cap price plus the current estimated GMP). In terms of percentage, the anticipated gain per share is 15%,” said Manish Khanna, Co-Founder of Unlisted Assets.Incorporated in 1992, Sah Polymers is a leading PP woven bags manufacturer and exporter of PP woven and HDPE box bags, flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs), and BOPP laminated bags.”Given the volatile market scenario, Sah Polymers despite being a micro market-cap company, well managed to get healthy subscription response from all investor categories, especially from NII (32.69x) and retail (39.78x),” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP, Research, at Mehta Equities.

“Grey market hints for a decent show on the listing day and considering the market mood and low interest, we expect a listing premium of 10-12% above its issue price of Rs 65. On valuation per se, the issue is fully priced-in, discounting all the near-term growth. Hence, decent listing gain can be justified,” Tapse added.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)