Saginaw County Woman Wins $300,000 Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) Winning $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bingo Slots instant game isn’t going to change a Saginaw County woman.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Shamrock Party Store, located at 105 South Center Road in Saginaw.

“I have always loved playing Bingo, so I pick up a ticket every now and then,” said the 67-year-old player. “I was shocked when I scratched the ticket off. I even had to have my sister come look it over to make sure I was reading it right.

“Winning is a wonderful feeling, but it’s not going to change me or who I am.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, share with family, and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $17 million playing Bingo Slots, which launched in December 2019. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $2.5 million in prizes remain, including one $12,000 prizes, two $10,000 prizes, eight $2,000 prizes, and 12 $1,000 prizes.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE