Safety Coalition Recognizes Schuyler County Missouri for Zero Highway Fatalities in 2019

MACON, MO (STL.News) In 2019, there were no fatalities on roads in Schuyler County, which is something to celebrate. The NE Coalition for Roadway Safety recently presented safety partners with a sign “On the Road to Zero” to display in the courthouse recognizing them for their efforts on zero fatalities. This is the third year in a row Schuyler County has had zero fatalities.

Marisa Christy-Kerns, with the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety, along, with Sgt. Eric Brown with the MSHP, gave a brief presentation, and provided the audience with Coke Zero drinks and Zero candy bars. Many other safety partners were also in attendance.

While “zero” is a good thing to celebrate in this case, the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety and its partners recognize there are many counties throughout northeast Missouri who weren’t as fortunate. “We had 3 counties in northeast Missouri who had zero road fatalities in 2019, yet our goal is to have zero fatalities on all roads not only in our area, but throughout the state,” explained Marisa Christy-Kerns, education chair for the Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety.

“This is just an opportunity to recognize the county and the partners of the Coalition for their efforts and help bring awareness that they are making a difference in lives of those who travel Missouri roads,” Christy-Kerns added.

Since the formation of the statewide Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, Missouri fatalities have been reduced. “We started in 2006 with more than 1200 and we’re down to 877 in 2019, which isn’t enough,” Sgt. Brown stated. “We need to continue to work toward zero,” he added, “and we appreciate all those who take safe driving seriously.”

The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety provides funding for safety partners with the goal to reduce fatalities on Missouri roads.

The Northeast Coalition meets quarterly around the region, which is comprised of 17 counties.